Overindulging on game day? You may want to think twice

SAN ANTONIO - The big game Sunday is a chance to sit back, relax and munch on your favorite snacks, but if you suffer from certain medical issues, a big spread can cause some serious problems.

Overindulging on game day can be half the fun, but if you have underlying heart disease, hypertension or high cholesterol, there is reason to take it easy with regard to junk food.

RELATED: 5 ways to have a healthy Super Bowl party

Some evidence suggests a single bout of stuffing yourself with a big meal can increase triglyceride levels and cause inflammation of the coronary arteries, potentially resulting in a heart attack.

“It definitely incurs a big risk to have a very large meal, such as you would have on Super Bowl Sunday,” said Marvin Lipman, Consumer Reports’ medical advisor.

VIDEO: Consumer Reports finds best low-calorie party snacks

Overindulgence can also result in a slew of other issues, such as heartburn, gas and gout, and can also precipitate gallbladder attacks in people with gallstones.

“I am not saying that somebody with underlying heart disease or hypertension can’t indulge once in a while, but not to the extent of 5,000 calories,” Lipman said.

RELATED: Clever ways to plan a Super Bowl party

If you’re going to a game-watching party, Lipman said it’s a good idea to eat a high-protein snack beforehand and, while you're at the party, spend more time watching the game.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.