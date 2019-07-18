Pita Pal recalls several hummus brands

SAN ANTONIO - Hold the hummus until you check it.

Pita Pal, of Houston, recalled several brands of hummus after listeria was detected at its manufacturing plant. No listeria has been found in a product and no illnesses have been reported.



The recalled hummus was manufactured between May 30 and June 25.



Certain lots of various flavors of several brands are affected.

Click here for the entire detailed list.

Affected brands include Pita Pal, Buc-ee's, Lantana, Hummus Hummus, Fresh Thyme, 7-Select, Schnucks, Roundy's and Reasor's.



A quick check showed the stores that sell the Pita Pal brand include Walmart, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. Walmart also sells Lantana brand hummus.



Consumers who bought the recalled hummus are urged to return it to the store for a refund.



Add certain CVS and Target eye drops to the list of recalled products as the notice that first affected Walgreens and Walmart products expands to nearly 100 over-the-counter and prescription eye products.



Altaire Pharmaceuticals expanded the recall of various drops, gels and ointments to include several more brands. The reason is a question of sterility.



Brands newly added include CVS Health, OCuSOFT, Target Up & Up, Clear Eyes, Natural Ophthalmics, Nano Tears and more.



Click on the links below for the entire list, which includes details of the recalls:

Altaire Pharmaceuticals recall of over-the-counter ophthalmic products sold by Natural Ophthalmics, TRP Company

Altaire Pharmaceuticals recall of multiple Ophthalmic Products sold by OCuSOFT

Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Multiple over-the-counter Ophthalmic Products sold by Accutome, Focus Laboratories, Grandall Distributing Co. Inc. And Prestige

Altaire Pharmaceuticals recall of multiple Ophthalmic products manufactured and distributed as Altaire Labeled Products

Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issues voluntary recall of multiple Ophthalmic products sold at CVS



Universal Security Instruments is recalling 180,000 smoke and fire alarms because the alarm may not activate when it should.

The alarms were sold between July 2015 and December 2016.

Owners are urged to immediately check theirs by pressing the test button. If the smoke alarm does not sound, contact Universal Security for a replacement.

For more information, visit UniversalSecurity.com and click on the product safety notice.

Levolor is recalling 30,000 new custom window shades because they pose a strangulation risk to small children.

The shades were sold between December 2018 and April 2019.

The connector on the pull cords does not break away and a child could become entangled or strangled.

For more information, visit Levolor.com and click on custom cellular recall.

