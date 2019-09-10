Ram pickups recalled for tailgate problem

SAN ANTONIO - Fiat Chrysler added 875,000 Ram pickups to its previous recall over problem tailgates.

The recall covers certain Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2013 through 2018 model years that have power locking tailgates.

The problem is tailgates that can inadvertently open while the truck is being driven.

Affected 2015 through 2017 trucks have 8-foot beds, and the affected 2013, 2014 and 2018 trucks have beds of other sizes and were built before April 1, 2018.

A tailgate tab can fracture and cause the tailgates to unlatch, increasing the risk of cargo spilling onto the road.

The company said it's not aware of any injuries or accidents caused by the problem.

Fiat Chrysler recalled more than 1 million trucks last year for the same problem and added 410,000 in May.

Dealers will repair the tailgate latch. Owners of the latest batch of recalled trucks will get letters starting around Oct. 18.

In the meantime, the company urges owners to secure loose cargo.

USAA ranks high with customers in Consumer Reports survey

Cable-cutting football fans have viewing options

How to decode bread nutrition labels

Udi's Classic Hamburger Buns have been recalled because they could be contaminated with pieces of plastic, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Conagra Brands issued the recall after the company said it discovered a dough scraper had inadvertently been incorporated into the production process for a small amount of the product.

The recalled buns have a Case UPC: 10-6-98997-80913-2, Item UPC 00-6-98997-80913-5 and Bag Closure Code 191971U.

No illnesses have been reported. Purchasers are urged to either toss the buns or return them to the store.

The full recall notice can be seen by clicking here.

An emergency alert device may not work in an emergency.

GreatCall is recalling 44,300 Lively Mobile Plus Emergency Alert Devices because the call button can fail.

The model number is GCR4. The date code 19.1 or 19.3 is printed on the bar code label on the device.

Best Buy, Walmart, amazon.com and www.greatcall.com sold them in April and May of this year.

The device is worn on a lanyard around the owner's neck for fall detection or it can be used to call for help in an emergency.

Consumer can contact GreatCall at 800-359-1791 for a refund. For more information, click here.

Thousands of kids' bath toys are recalled. Pearhead is pulling Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys because the plastic parts can break, posing a danger of cuts or choking to children.

Parents are urged to take them away from kids and contact Pearhead for a refund and a free replacement toy. For more information, click here.

