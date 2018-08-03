RECALL ALERT: Got Almond Milk? Some Almond Breeze almond milk may have real milk

Some cartons of Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk are being recalled because the product may contain actual milk.
The product is still safe to consume unless you have an allergy or sensitivity to milk.
The recall affects more than 145,000 half-gallon cartons with the use-by date of Sept. 2, 2018. The following states received shipments of the product:
Alabama
Arkansas
Connecticut
Florida
Georgia
Iowa
Illinois
Indiana
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Maine
Michigan
Minnesota
Missouri
MIssissippi
North Carolina
NEbraska
New Jersey
New York
Ohio
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Virginia
Wisconsin
If you have a carton of Almond Breeze almond milk, check the Universal Product Code (UPC barcode). It will have this number: 41570 05621. It will also be stamped with one of the following:
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109
If you have the recalled almond milk, you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund or exchange. You can also visit Blue Diamond's website to apply for a refund.
If you have questions, call Blue Diamond at 1-800-400-1522, Monday through Friday from 9 AM – 7 PM Eastern Time.
