RECALL ALERT: Got Almond Milk? Some Almond Breeze almond milk may have real milk

Some cartons of Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk are being recalled because the product may contain actual milk.

The product is still safe to consume unless you have an allergy or sensitivity to milk.

The recall affects more than 145,000 half-gallon cartons with the use-by date of Sept. 2, 2018. The following states received shipments of the product:

Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

MIssissippi

North Carolina

NEbraska

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

If you have a carton of Almond Breeze almond milk, check the Universal Product Code (UPC barcode). It will have this number: 41570 05621. It will also be stamped with one of the following:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

If you have the recalled almond milk, you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund or exchange. You can also visit Blue Diamond's website to apply for a refund.

If you have questions, call Blue Diamond at 1-800-400-1522, Monday through Friday from 9 AM – 7 PM Eastern Time.



