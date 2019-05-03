RECALLS: Portable generators, Justice canopies, Starbucks coffee presses

SAN ANTONIO - Swedish furniture giant Ikea has issued a safety warning about its Sundvik changing table after reports of children falling.

Ikea attributed the falls to the improper use of the safety lock fittings. The company has received three reports of injuries.

Ikea is urging parents to make sure they are using the safety lock fittings and to contact Ikea for free replacements if they are needed.

In the U.S., customers may contact Ikea at (888) 966-4532 for more information.

Nearly 19,000 portable generators sold at Costco this year are recalled because they may be fire hazards.

The recall involves Firman P03615 generators. The company has nine reports of the canister leaking gas, posing a fire danger.

Owners can return it to Costco for a refund or take to a Firman service center for a free repair.

For more information: http://www.firmanpowerequipment.com.

Nearly 24,000 light-up bed canopies sold at Justice are being recalled. The lights can overheat and are a fire hazard.

Tween Brands has received 17 reports of the canopy lights melting the wiring or mesh canopy, or overheating. Three of those reported involved burns to a pillowcase or minor damage to bedding.

Consumers can return the canopies to the store for a refund.

They were sold in white, blue and pink. For more information: www.shopjustice.com and click on “recalls.”

Starbucks recalled 230,000 French coffee presses because the knob can break and the user can be cut or punctured.

The recall involves Bodum+Starbucks co-branded coffee presses partially made from recycled materials.

Returns are not being accepted at the stores. Instead, consumers should contact Starbucks for instructions on getting store credit.

For more information: www.cpsc.gov/recalls.

