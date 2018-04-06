Recall Roundup: 350K Ford vehicles, Polaris ROVs, Vornado space heaters, 3M laminators recalled

SAN ANTONIO - Polaris recreational off-highway vehicles, 350,000 2018 Ford vehicles, Vornado space heaters and 3M Scotch Thermal Laminators are all part of this week's Recall Roundup.

Ford is recalling about 350,000 newer trucks and SUVs for a problem that could cause them to roll even after the driver shifts into park.

The automaker said the issue affects 2018 Ford F-150 and Ford Expedition vehicles with 10-speed automatic transmissions, as well as Ford F-650 and F-750 vehicles with six-speed automatic transmissions.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Ford said a piece of equipment on the affected vehicles can become dislodged over time, which means the car won't be in the gear that it appears to be in. That means that if the driver shifts the car into park, the car might not actually be in park and the vehicle could roll.

Ford says it's aware of one reported accident and injury.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Polaris is recalling 107,000 recreational off-highway vehicles, or ROVs, due to a fire hazard.

The recall involves model year 2014-2018 Polaris RZR XP 1000 vehicles. Approximately 60 styles are affected.

If the exhaust silencer cracks, the heat shield may not manage the heat, which could lead to melting or a fire. The company has received 30 reports of cracked silencers, including three reports of fires.

Polaris dealers will do a free repair. For more information, visit www.cpsc.gov/recalls.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

After receiving 15 reports of fires, Vornado is recalling 350,000 Vortex electric space heaters. The fans were sold in a variety of colors since 2009.

The personal-sized space heater has model number VH101 on it. Consumers are urged to contact Vornado to get a refund or replacement.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

The 3M company is recalling 395,000 Scotch Thermal Laminators that are used to laminate documents such as artwork or photos. They can overheat and burn users. Only white models with teal accents are affected. They were sold online through Amazon for about $20.

For more information on this recall, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.