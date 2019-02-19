Recall Roundup: Baby gripe water, children's cereal, turkey fryers, recalled

SAN ANTONIO - Baby gripe water sold at Dollar General has been recalled.

Kingston Pharma recalled all DG Baby Gripe Water because of the presence of an undissolved ingredient that a baby could choke on, according to a release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The herbal supplement is marketed as a way to relieve discomfort from gas, colic, fussiness, hiccups and teething.

“Use of the product should not be considered hazardous, but could result in difficulty when swallowing the product for sensitive individuals,” a recall notice from Kinston Pharma said.

The recalled product is sold in 4-ounce amber bottles and comes with an oral syringe, with UPC Code 8 5495400246 3. The product was distributed throughout the country by Dollar General Corporation.

Consumers should stop using the product and contact a health care provider if they or their children have "any problems that may be related to taking or using this product," the notice stated.

To report adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with this product, or to ask questions regarding the recall, call Christina Condon or C. Jeanne Taborsky at 844-724-7347 or email Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Check your pantry. Nature's Path Foods is voluntarily recalling more than 400,000 boxes of its gluten-free EnviroKidz cereal over concerns that they may be contaminated with "undeclared gluten."

The company is recalling certain 10-ounce boxes of EnviroKidz Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch with specific "best before" dates.

EnviroKidz Choco Chimp: UPC (058449870241) / Best Before Date (08/27/2019)

EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch: UPC (058449860020) / Best Before Date (08/24/2019)

EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch: UPC (058449860020) / Best Before Date (09/21/2019)

EnviroKidz Jungle Munch: UPC (058449870289) / Best Before Date (08/01/2019)

The FDA said the error occurred at one facility and was due to air contamination as a result of an incorrect production scheduling.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Academy Sports and Outdoors is recalling thousands of turkey fryers because of a fire hazard.

The recall involves the Gourmet Turkey Keg, item number 157826. The problem is that the spout can leak oil, posing a fire risk.

The fryers were sold from October to December.

Consumers are asked to return the fryer to the store for a full refund and a $50 store gift card.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.