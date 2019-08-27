RECALL ROUNDUP: Children's water bottles, wireless headphones, push walkers, shag rugs recalled

SAN ANTONIO - Check your children's water bottle. Contigo is recalling nearly 5.9 million Kids Cleanable Water Bottles over concerns they could pose a choking hazard.

The bottle's clear silicone spout can detach and a child could choke on it. Contigo has 149 reports of the spout coming off, including 18 spouts found in children's mouths.

The bottles were sold from April 2018 through June of this year at Walmart, Target, Costco and other stores, as well as online.

Only bottles with a black spout base and cover are included in the recall. The bottles come in three sizes and various colors and graphic designs, as well as in stainless steel.

Parents are urged to take the bottles away from children and contact Contigo to get a replacement lid.

Click here for more information on this recall.

Happy Plugs recalled about 7,000 Bluetooth Wireless II Headphones because users may get burned.

The USB charging cable can cause the headphones to overheat.

The headphones were sold at Macy's and online this year. Consumers can return them to the store from which they were purchased for a replacement.

Click here for more information on this recall.

Crate and Barrel recalled wooden push walkers for babies and toddlers.

The walkers, which contain activities, can become damaged over time, posing choking and laceration hazards.

The walkers were sold online earlier this year. Parents are urged to contact the company to get their money back.

The contact number for this recall is 800-451-8217.

Approximately 24,000 shag rugs sole at At Home stores are recalled because they pose a fire danger, violate the federal flammability standard or are improperly labeled.

The recall involves various sizes and colors. The rugs have a label on the back stating "Ultimate Shag."

The rugs were sold at At Home stores from March 2014 through December 2018 and at Garden Ridge stores from December 2013 through October 2014.

Consumers can contact At Home for instructions.

Click here for more information on this recall.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.