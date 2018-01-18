Recall Roundup: Frozen biscuits, power adapters, lithium-ion batteries recalled

SAN ANTONIO - Frozen biscuits, power adapters, lithium-ion batteries, convertible high chairs and Ugg comforters are part of this week's Recall Roundup.

Check your freezer. Hom/Ade Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling Mary B’s brand biscuits due to potential contamination with listeria.

The Food and Drug Administration said the problem was discovered in a product sampling conducted by an outside co-packer, which manufactured the product. No illnesses have been reported.

All products with best if used by dates before Sept. 23, 2018 and the letter “M” immediately after the date are included in the recall. The code may be found on the back of the bag on the lower right corner. No other code dates are affected. Products were distributed to several states, including Texas.

Customers with questions can call Hom/Ade Foods Inc. at 1-855-562-7773, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday to Friday.

To see the entire list of affected products and UPC codes, visit https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm592293.htm.

Owners of one of the popular Fujifilm digital cameras could be in for a shock. The company has recalled 270,000 power adapter wall plugs sold with the cameras because the wall plug can break or detach, exposing live electrical contacts.

The six models affected are XP90, XP95, XP120, XP125, X-A3 and X-A10. They were sold in various colors as recently as this month. Model No. AC-5VF is on the back of the power adapter.

Consumers can continue to charge their cameras using the USB cable with a computer. They should contact Fujifilm at www.fujifilmusa.com to receive a free replacement.

HP has recalled 50,000 lithium-ion batteries sold with notebook computers and workstations.

The company has received reports of the batteries overheating and causing property damage.

Consumers can visit www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram2018 to see if their battery is included in the recall and for instructions on how to enable the battery safety mode. HP Inc. will provide free replacements.

Skip Hop has recalled 7,900 convertible high chairs because the front legs can detach. The company has received more than a dozen reports of incidents.

The recall involves the charcoal Tuo convertible chair with style numbers 304200 and 304200CN. They were sold at major retailers and online from December 2016 through September 2017.

Parents can contact the company at 888-282-4674 or online at www.skiphop.com for a free replacement.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced a recall of 175,000 Ugg comforters because mold may be present. Mold can pose a respiratory risk to certain individuals.

The comforters can be returned to the store for a full refund. For more information, visit www.cpsc.gov/recalls.

