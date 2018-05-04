Recall Roundup: Ice pops, children's clothing, water bottles, food slicers recalled

SAN ANTONIO - Ice pops, children's clothes, water bottles and food slicers are part of this edition of Recall Roundup.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Check your freezer. Approximately 3,000 cases of ice pops are being recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination. The ice pops were sold at grocery stores in Texas and 14 other states in April, but may still be in home freezers.

The Ziegenfelder Company is recalling cases of Budget $aver Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops and Sugar Free Twin Pops that were sold in packages of 12.

The Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops carry the UPC code 0-74534-84200-9 and have lot codes D09418A through D10018B. The Sugar Free Pops carry the UPC code 0-74534-75642-9 and have lot codes D09318A through D10018B.

No illnesses have been reported. The company issued the recall after a health risk was discovered during an inspection at a Denver plant.

Customers should return the popsicles to the store for a refund or throw them away.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Carter’s is recalling 107,000 three-piece penguin cardigan sets because the toggle can come off and a baby could choke on it.

The cardigans were sold from July 2017 through March 2018 at several retailers, including Macy’s and Kohl’s. Consumers can return them for a refund in the form of a gift card.

For more information, visit www.cpsc.gov/recalls.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Thousands of animal-themed stainless steel water bottles sold at Costco and Amazon.com are being recalled.

Base Brands is recalling its Reduce Hydro Pro two-packs because the pink paint on the bear bottle contains excessive levels of lead, which can be toxic if ingested by young children.

Costco is giving refunds. Customers who purchased through Amazon should contact Base Brands for a replacement. For more information, visit www.reduceeveryday.com.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

More than 19,000 mandoline slicers are being recalled by Premier Kitchen Products.

The recall affects mandoline slicers by The Sharper Image and Frigidaire that have been sold since last year.

The small blades can separate from the julienne attachment and users could be cut. Customers can contact Premier Kitchen Products at 800-304-4035 for a refund in the form of a gift card.

For more information, visit www.pkp-recall.com.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.