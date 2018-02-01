Recall Roundup: Rattles, mobiles, space heaters, onesies recalled for safety reasons

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of thousands of children's products are part of this edition of Recall Roundup, including a cribside electric space heater that can catch fire.

Vornado recalled about 5,000 Sunny cribside nursery space heaters after reports of five fires. No injuries have been reported. The model number is EH-0090.

A broken motor mount can allow the heating element to contact materials and ignite. They were sold October through December 2017.

Owners should unplug it and contact Vornado to get a free replacement.

CONTACT INFORMATION: 844-205-7978 or www.vornado.com.

VTech is recalling 280,000 Shake and Sing rattles shaped like a purple elephant. The ears can break off and a baby could choke on them.

VTech is also recalling 37,000 crib mobiles because the clamp can crack. The blue or pink Lights and Lullabies Travel Mobiles with three stars were sold last year.

For both of those recalls, parents can contact the company for a replacement or refund.

CONTACT INFORMATION: 800-521-2010 or vtechkids.com.

Parents who have a Multipro Baby Cradle N Swing are urged to trash it. It's recalled because it failed to meet federal safety standards and poses a fall and entrapment danger.

Owners are urged to disassemble the bassinet and throw it out. Amazon is contacting owners and offering a gift card refund. Amazon can also be contacted at 888-280-4331.

Nearly 200,000 onesies are recalled because the crotch snaps can pop off and a baby could choke on them.

The recall involves Alstyle infant bodysuits. The company name, as well as "Made in Mexico," are printed on the neck label. They were sold on Alstyle.com and at wholesale and screen printers.

The manufacturer is Gildan Activewear SLR, doing business as Alstyle. Consumers can contact Alstyle for a $19 gift card per bodysuit.

Hunter Douglas is recalling privacy shade blinds sold under the Luminette brand, as well as several other brands in various stores. The cord restraints on the wand/cord can break, posing a strangulation danger to kids.

The product was sold at Budget Blinds, Hunter Douglas dealers, JCPenney and Lowe's as custom products. Other brand names are Allen + Roth Vertical Sheers, Alta Shadings, Budget Blinds Enlightened Style Shadings, Luxaflex, MyBlinds Shadings, Smith & Noble, Vertical Sheer Shadings by Turnils, Unique Wholesale, United Supply, Century, Oxford House or Matisse and Vista Shadings.

Consumers can contact Hunter Douglas at 800-997-2389 or visit hunterdouglas.com and click on child safety at the bottom of the page.

