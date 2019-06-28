Record numbers traveling for July 4 despite climbing gas prices

SAN ANTONIO - A record-busting 3 million Texans are expected to hit the roads for July 4 celebrations, even as gas prices jumped an average of 8 cents in the past week.

“I’m pretty sure it’s going to be a lot of people. I may have to go a little early,” said John Kelley, who’s bound for the coast. “Put a pole in the water, catch a couple of fish and might get my feet wet, you know?”

The number of travelers is a 4.6% increase over last Independence Day.

What’s fueling the travel bug is low unemployment and more families with more disposable income, AAA analysts say.

While the price at the pump jumped an average of 8 cents a gallon last week, according to data from GasBuddy.com, prices are still about 20 cents cheaper than this time last year.

San Antonio’s average Friday was $2.31 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com, one of the bargains in the entire state. Midland has the highest prices. That’s where Clemente DeHoyos commutes about twice a month.

“In this truck, I get about 21 miles (per gallon) on the highway if I’m not in a hurry,” he said. A tank cost him $45 when he filled up in San Antonio. He said a fill-up costs at least $10 more in Midland.

Prices locally are wide-ranging.

Motorists were waiting in line Friday to fill up at the Murphy USA on Perrin Beitel at Nacogdoches where fuel was going for $2.12 a gallon, some of the lowest-priced in town.

After the holiday, AAA expects prices to come down for July, barring any unusual weather or geopolitical events.

