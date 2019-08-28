San Antonio Hard Rock Cafe to undergo $7 million renovation

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - Hard Rock Cafe in San Antonio is getting an expensive makeover.

Hard Rock International announced Wednesday that it will begin a $7 million renovation of the Hard Rock Cafe located along the Riverwalk in San Antonio.

Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday and wrap up sometime in late November, according to company officials.

Enmities will include new private rooms, new televisions, new audio and visual equipment, new furniture and an updated performance stage. The restaurant will be able to accommodate an additional 100 people following the construction, according to company officials.

The restaurant will still be open throughout the construction process, which will be done in three phases.

The project will begin with the street level renovation, then go to the river level before finishing on the third floor.

"We're really excited to bring new state-of-the-art upgrades to San Antonio, both inside and outside of the cafe," said Keith Airington, Hard Rock San Antonio's general manager. "Future guests can look forward to the same Hard Rock vibe they know and love, with all the bells and whistles."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.