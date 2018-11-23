Shoppers get early start on Black Friday deals on Gray Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Gray Thursday shopping, an early head start to Black Friday, got off to a smooth start at many stores in San Antonio.

Hundreds lined up after Thanksgiving lunch outside the Best Buy on Loop 410 and Ingram Road.

Joseph de la Riva didn’t take any chances. He lined up since Wednesday night to be first in line for a deal on a new television. He said he enjoys the thrill of camping out.

“Heck, yeah. It was an adventure,” he said.

Margie de Luna was a few people behind de la Riva in line. She rushed through her Thanksgiving lunch to go look for a Christmas present. It’s been years since she took part in the Black Friday shopping madness.

“This is my first time in about 20 years, so it’s alright. I’m not at the back of the line, so it can’t be too bad,” de Luna said.

Erica Martinez was at Ingram Park Mall looking to see what she might find, and she wasn’t disappointed.

“We actually found some good shirts for a low price and it was worth coming,” she said.

Anita Martinez was still smiling after several hours of shopping at multiple stores.

“We ate first. We gave thanks, ate our turkey and then we started shopping,” she said. “I’m going to shop whatever I can, whatever the limit of my money goes. Once I run out of money, OK, it’s time to go home.”

Stores are set to close past midnight Thursday. Malls and shopping centers will reopen early Friday morning for Black Friday sales.

