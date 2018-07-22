More than a dozen Ritz products recalled due to salmonella concerns

The parent company of the Ritz brand has issued a voluntary recall of certain Ritz products due to salmonella concerns.

More than a dozen Ritz crackers products are included on the voluntary recall list, which can be found online.

Mondelēz Global LLC, Ritz's parent company, said that it has received no reports of illness, but recalled the crackers after its supplier of whey powder, an ingredient included in the crackers, issued a recall due to the potential presence of samonella.

Those who have any of the affected products should throw them away. Consumers can contact the company's 24/7 line at 1-844-366-1171 to get more information about the recall. According to a news release, consumer relations specialists are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

