Southwest quietly begins selling fights to Hawaii with lower fares

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 passenger jet taxis on the tarmac after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport.

SAN ANTONIO - Southwest Airlines has started selling tickets to Hawaii, and the flights are going fast.

The airline didn't formally announce the start of ticket sales but quietly launched a Hawaii ticket portal Monday. Tickets are available to Honolulu, Maui and Hawaii Island.

A check of the fares calendar showed all departing and incoming flights from San Antonio International Airport to Honolulu were booked for March.

There are few dates available in April and May, and flights were being sold fast for those months as well.

Fares for peak summer travel range from $189-$214 each way, according to USA Today.

Flights out of San Antonio include stops in California.

Southwest Airlines officials last year announced that it planned to fly to Hawaii from four California cities: San Diego, Sacramento, San Jose and Oakland.

The airline received Federal Aviation Administration approval for long over-water flights last week.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.