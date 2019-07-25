RECALL ROUNDUP: Table saws, bikes, infant boppys among product recalls

SAN ANTONIO - From table saws to bikes to infant and beauty products, several popular items you may have in your home are being recalled.

More than 250,000 Porter-Cable 10-inch table saws are recalled because they are a fire danger. The company has received 61 reports of the motor overheating and causing fires.

The saws, model PCX362010, were sold at Lowe’s from June 2016 through September 2018.

Owners are urged to contact the manufacturer, Chang Type, for a refund.

Click here for more information.

Cycling Sports Group is recalling 9,700 bicycles after one fatality and reports of other serious injuries.

The recall is for 2013-2016 Cannondale CAADX cyclocross bicycles. The fork can break, posing a fall hazard with the risk of death. The bikes were sold in various colors and configurations.

To determine if your bicycle is affected, you can take it to an authorized Cannondale dealer.

You can also inspect the bike and look for the CAADX marking, a large ULTRAX marking on the inside of the fork leg, disc brakes, and the cable running to the front disc brake outside of the fork instead of inside the fork.

Click here for more information.

There are two recalls for products used for infants: a boppy and a bouncer.

The Boppy Co. recalled 14,000 Infant Head and Neck Support accessories because they pose a strangulation danger.

The head support can be overstuffed and cause the infant’s head to tilt too far forward, creating the hazard.

The two styles involved are models 4150114 and 4150117. The product is used as an accessory in swings, bouncers and strollers.

They were sold March through May at Target and other stores, as well as online at Amazon.com.

Parents can contact the company through www.boppy.com. Refunds are being offered.

Stokke is recalling the Steps Bouncer because it can detach from the Steps chair. They are part of an all-in-one modular seating system.

The specific items being recalled can be found by clicking here. The company is offering repair kits. No injuries have been reported.

Neutrogena is voluntarily recalling a popular acne-fighting tool over concerns it poses a risk of eye damage for some people. It’s the Light Therapy Acne Mask.

The mask uses blue light and red light therapy to fight breakouts and inflammation.

In a statement issued earlier this month, Neutrogena said the recall is made out of an abundance of caution because of a “theoretical risk of eye injury.”

The company said people with underlying eye conditions or those who take certain medications could be affected. The statement was issued after “reports of mild and transient visual adverse events.”

Consumers can contact the customer care line for a refund. For more information, click here.

