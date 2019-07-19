Taco Cabana adds sopapilla shots and other adult beverages to menu

SAN ANTONIO - Taco Cabana has some new menu items -- and they don't come in a tortilla. These menu items are served up in shot glasses, margarita glasses and pitchers.

TC has launched a menu of seasonal drinks, including sopapillla shots -- a mixture of Rumchata and Fireball Whisky.

The restaurant is also offering $2 shots of Sauza Tequila, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Fireball.

On July 24, the restaurant will be celebrating Tequila Day with $1 shots of Sauza Gold Tequila all day long.

The Texas-based restaurant chain first added alcohol to its menu last year.

Since then, it's added new and rotating seasonal drinks.

The latest launch includes domestic and imported draft beer, and margaritas.

There are daily happy hour specials from 4-7 p.m. and margarita specials on Monday.

For now, the new alcohol menu is available at only the following San Antonio locations:

4723 W. Commerce

543 W. Malone

2347 E. Southcross

7339 San Pedro

2627 NW Loop 410

5738 W. Loop 1604 N

6040 Bandera

1255 NE Loop 410

4315 NW Loop 410

