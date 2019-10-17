Texas among 23 states where recalled frozen tuna products were shipped

SAN ANTONIO - Check your freezer.

A Florida seafood company has expanded its recall of various frozen tuna products because of the risk of scombroid fish poisoning.

Some people can suffer serious reactions, and severe cases can be fatal, according to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The wholesale products were sent to markets and restaurants in 23 states, including Texas.

Mical Seafood Inc. voluntarily recalled frozen wild-caught yellowfin tuna loins, poke, steaks, ground meat and saku.

The recalled products have production dates that range from April 1, 2019, to May 31, 2019.

The products were imported from Vietnam and may contain excessive levels of histamines, which can produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning. Symptoms can appear within minutes to several hours after eating the contaminated fish.

Common symptoms of this fish poisoning are a tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, a rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

The FDA says symptoms tend to resolve within several hours without medical intervention, but each individual may experience symptoms differently. An individual should seek immediate medical attention for treatment if symptoms are severe.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the recall can call 954-935-0133, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., ET.

Following is a list of Mical Seafood recalled tuna, which originated from Vietnam.

Tuna Loins, AAA, 3- to 5-pound individually vacuum packed, or IVP, 30-pound pack

Tuna Loins, AAA, 5- 8-pound individually vacuum packed, or IVP, 30-pound pack

Tuna Poke, AAA, 1.5 cm IVP, 10-pound pack

Tuna Poke, AAA, 2 cm IVP, 10-pound pack

Tuna Steaks, AAA, 4-ounce, 6-ounce, 8-ounce, 10-ounce IVP, 10-pound pack

Tuna Steaks, AA, 4-ounce, 6-ounce, 8-ounce, 10-ounce IVP, 10-pound pack

Tuna Ground Meat, AAA, IVP, 10-pound pack

Tuna Saku, AAA, 8- to12 ounce IVP, 10-pound pack

Tuna Saku, AAA, 12- to 16-ounce IVP, 10-pound pack

Belmont dressers recalled

Nearly 1 million dressers have been recalled because they pose a potentially deadly risk to children if the dressers are not anchored to the wall and tip over.

Ridgewood recalled its Belmont four-drawer models, which have been sold at Sears and Kmart stores since 2013.

Consumers are urged to place untethered, recalled dressers in an area that children can't access.

Owners can contact Ridgewood at 888-222-7460 or visit www.ameriwood.com to get a free anchor kit.

Fit for Life rubber bands recalled

Fit for Life has recalled 95,000 SPRI Ultra Heavy Resistance Bands sold exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com.

The rubber bands can separate from the handles and strike the user. Injuries have been reported. Consumers can contact Fit For Life at 800-222-7774 to receive SPRI store credit.

Zippo lighters recalled

Zippo has recalled 660,000 utility lighters because they can continue to flame even after they've been turned off.

The recall is for the Ronson Tech Torch, which has been sold since 2010 at stores including Walmart and Ace Hardware as well as online at Amazon.com.

For a refund in the form of a gift card, contact the company at 800-407-0377. For more information, click here.

