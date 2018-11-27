Tips to deter porch pirates from targeting your home

SAN ANTONIO - You've seen it time and time again — video of thieves stealing packages from people's front doorsteps. It's a problem that happens year round, but it becomes especially prevalent during the holiday season.
Here are some tips from the San Antonio Police Department on how to protect your home from porch pirates:
Try contacting your carrier to see if you can set up a certain time or date for the delivery so you can make sure you or someone is home.
Ask your carrier if the delivery person could leave the package in the back so it's not seen.
Try making arrangements with your job or with a neighbor.
Post a sign saying your property is under video surveillance to deter thieves.
