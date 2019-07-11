Tips to navigate Amazon's Prime Day

SAN ANTONIO - Amazon’s Prime Day, which launches in the wee hours of July 15, is so big, it now stretches 48 hours. It’s turned into a mid-summer event for deal-hunting shoppers, and it’s drawn hot competition from other retailers.
Some early deals are already posted. Experts say to expect the deepest discounts on Amazon-branded goods like Fire, Echo and Kindle devices. But there will also be discounts on other electronics. For instance, a 128GB iPad was marked down $100 four days ahead of Prime Day kickoff.
To help you navigate the hyped-up extravaganza, here are a few tips and strategies gathered from money advisors and shopping experts.
- Make a plan and budget. That way you won’t cave to the temptation and buy a bunch of stuff you don’t need just because it’s labeled a deal.
- Put items you have your eye on in your cart now, and only consider buying them if the price drops significantly.
- Use the Amazon app and smart speaker. Some deals may be offered exclusively through those avenues.
- Shop around. Other retailers are primed to compete. For instance, Target is planning “Deal Days” on July 15-16; Walmart is offering Google Week with discounts on certain smart home products; and Macy’s is having July Black Friday.
- Use a price checking website. www.CamelCamelCamel.com is one that tracks the price history of products sold on Amazon. You can see if the new ofer is truly at a low.
- Use the free trial offer. Prime Day is for Prime members, and an annual membership is $119 a year. If you are new to Prime, you can sign up for the free trial. Just be sure to cancel in time, or you will be charged.
- Remember, all sales are not deals.
