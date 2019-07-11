Tips to navigate Amazon's Prime Day

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - Amazon’s Prime Day, which launches in the wee hours of July 15, is so big, it now stretches 48 hours. It’s turned into a mid-summer event for deal-hunting shoppers, and it’s drawn hot competition from other retailers.

Some early deals are already posted. Experts say to expect the deepest discounts on Amazon-branded goods like Fire, Echo and Kindle devices. But there will also be discounts on other electronics. For instance, a 128GB iPad was marked down $100 four days ahead of Prime Day kickoff.

To help you navigate the hyped-up extravaganza, here are a few tips and strategies gathered from money advisors and shopping experts.

Make a plan and budget. That way you won’t cave to the temptation and buy a bunch of stuff you don’t need just because it’s labeled a deal. Put items you have your eye on in your cart now, and only consider buying them if the price drops significantly. Use the Amazon app and smart speaker. Some deals may be offered exclusively through those avenues. Shop around. Other retailers are primed to compete. For instance, Target is planning “Deal Days” on July 15-16; Walmart is offering Google Week with discounts on certain smart home products; and Macy’s is having July Black Friday. Use a price checking website. www.CamelCamelCamel.com is one that tracks the price history of products sold on Amazon. You can see if the new ofer is truly at a low. Use the free trial offer. Prime Day is for Prime members, and an annual membership is $119 a year. If you are new to Prime, you can sign up for the free trial. Just be sure to cancel in time, or you will be charged. Remember, all sales are not deals.

