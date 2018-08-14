Vitamix containers, handgun safes, camping chairs recalled

Be careful with that Vitamix blender. The company is recalling 105,000 containers after reports of people suffering cuts to their hands.

The recall involves Ascent and Venturist series blender containers with blade date codes March 2018 or earlier.

The company says the containers can separate from the base, exposing the blades. The company has received 11 reports of lacerations.

The products were sold at Costco, Williams-Sonoma and online at vitamix.com from April 2017 through July 2018 for between $24 and $500.

Customers should contact Vitamix for a repair kit. See the Vitamix website for more information.

Harbor Freight Tools recalled about 25,000 electronic handgun safes.

The recall involves safes sold under two brand names – Union Safe Co. and Bunker Hill Security. The Union Safe SKU is 62984. The Bunker Hill SKU is 61581.

The handgun safes can open without a key or combination upon impact, allowing children or others to access the guns.

No incidents have been reported. Customers should secure their handguns and return the safe to the store. More information can be found on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Nemo Equipment recalled another 7,500 portable camping and outdoors chairs on top of 23,000 recalled previously.

The recall involves certain Stargaze Recliner, Stargaze Recliner Low and Stargaze Recliner Luxury Lifestyle outdoor chairs.

The three manufacturing lots included are marked with November 2017, December 2017, March 2018 or May 2018 date codes.

The plastic joint can break, posing a fall hazard.

The chairs were sold at REI and other specialty stores as well as online.

Owners should contact Nemo.

