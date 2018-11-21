'Wait it out Wednesday' begins in anticipation of Black Friday deals

SAN ANTONIO - At least one shopper in San Antonio appears to be skipping the Thanksgiving turkey in exchange for a full meal of holiday discounts.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, a KSAT 12 News crew spotted a small tent outside a Best Buy store near Loop 410 and McCullough Avenue. It appeared that someone had set it up and was sleeping inside the personal camping gear, holding a place in line for the store's holiday deals.

Traditionally, crowds of people would begin to gather outside stores on the morning after Thanksgiving, hoping to take advantage of merchandise discounted for Black Friday.

Best Buy is among several stores that are starting early by opening Thanksgiving night and offering special deals that day.

That practice has given birth to what some call “Wait it out Wednesday,” with shoppers starting to camp out the day before the big meal.

If the new tradition continues, chances are there will be others lining up early, too.

