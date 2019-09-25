Walmart ended car seat trade-in program 9 days early due to overwhelming response

SAN ANTONIO - Walmart announced an early end to its car seat trade-in program.

"Due to the overwhelming response from our customers, we are quickly reaching capacity for this program," Walmart said in a statement to USA Today.

This was the first car seat recycling event for Walmart, which gave out an estimated $30 million in gift cards.

"In less than one week, we estimate we will collect nearly 1 million car seats -- or the equivalent of diverting over 200 million plastic bottles from landfills," Walmart said.

The event, which offered $30 Walmart gift cards in exchange for old car seats, ended nine days early on Saturday.

It was originally meant to run through next Monday.

