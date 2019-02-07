Consumer

Wells Fargo customers currently unable to use online banking, mobile app

Company apologizes via Twitter, asks for patience

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Customers of Wells Fargo nationwide have been reportedly unable to use their online banking or mobile app services early Thursday morning.

The system outage is the second time this month that people have been unable to effectively use their services. 

More News Headlines

At this time, it is unclear just how many people are affected by the outage or why the outage occurred. 

The company on Twitter apologized to its customers and asked for patience while it once again sorted out the issue.

Many people, however, have taken to social media to express their frustration.

So far there is no timetable for the outage to be corrected.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.