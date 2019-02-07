Wells Fargo customers currently unable to use online banking, mobile app

Customers of Wells Fargo nationwide have been reportedly unable to use their online banking or mobile app services early Thursday morning.

The system outage is the second time this month that people have been unable to effectively use their services.

At this time, it is unclear just how many people are affected by the outage or why the outage occurred.

The company on Twitter apologized to its customers and asked for patience while it once again sorted out the issue.

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019

Many people, however, have taken to social media to express their frustration.

It’s too early in the morning for Wells Fargo to be ruining people’s lives. Mobile app ... down. Website account access... down. Account access by phone... down. Folks cards are getting declined. ATMs are screwed up. I’m almost shamed to admit that I still bank with them. — Lynne Jones (@SeventyElle) February 7, 2019

So far there is no timetable for the outage to be corrected.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.