Wintertime dryness: How to keep skin hydrated this season

SAN ANTONIO - Itchy legs, chapped lips and rough hands signify that it’s wintertime, and it may feel like a never-ending battle to quench your skin’s thirst. So what are some things you can do to keep your skin moisturized?

Consumer Reports has some tips on how to keep your skin hydrated.

“It’s not only uncomfortable, it can also be a health risk. If bacteria gets into breaks in the skin, that can cause an infection. Certain medications, like diuretics, or certain medical conditions, like thyroid hormone disease, can also make the problem worse, so it's really important to pay attention to it,” said Julia Calderone, Consumer Reports’ health editor.

There are some simple fixes, such as moisturizers. Those with ingredients such as ceramides, dimethicone and shea butter can all help put a good seal on your skin.

The thicker the moisturizer, the better. A good test is to put some in the palm of your hand and turn your hand over. The moisturizer shouldn’t slide off.

People who can tolerate the greasiness can use ointments, such as petroleum jelly, which hydrate skin even better than creams and lotions do.

“For most people, moisturizing once a day is enough. But when people get older and their skin gets drier, many dermatologists say that upping that routine from once to twice a day can be really helpful,” Calderone said.

Skip the long, hot showers. They can dry skin. Use lukewarm water and keep it to five minutes.

Moisturizing your skin while it is still a little wet can also help skin hang onto some water.

People can also dial up the humidity to add back the moisture the indoor heating system sucks out of the air and the skin.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.