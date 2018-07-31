Zicam agrees to class action settlement

SAN ANTONIO - Zicam is coughing up cash as the result of a class action settlement.

The makers of the cold medications agreed to a proposed $16 million settlement of a lawsuit that alleges the makers made false and misleading claims about the effectiveness of certain medications.

Zicam denies any wrongdoing.

People who bought certain Zicam products between Feb. 15, 2011, and June 5, 2018, can file a claim on the company's website to receive a cash payment. The following Zicam products are eligible:

RapidMelts Original

RapidMelts Ultra

Oral mist

Ultra Crystals

Liqui-Lozenges

Lozenges Ultra

Chewables

Consumers can file up to five claims for those products without a receipt. However, with proof of purchase consumers are not limited on the number of claims they file.

The deadline to file a claim is Oct. 3. For more information and to file a claim, click here.

