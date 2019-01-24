12 On Your Side: This week's consumer round-up

SAN ANTONIO - Hi everyone,

Have you ever met someone and come away inspired?

That happened today when a mom from Pittsburgh stopped by so I could report on her journey and her business. But to her, it’s not business. It’s personal.

Her name is Rose Morris and her little company is called Abram’s Nation. What started as a dangerous problem ( her son with autism wandering around the house at night instead of sleeping) turned into a wonderful opportunity to help other families all over the world. She’s come up with some innovative products that may be life-changing for some folks. Check out her story on KSAT.com.

It seems the week’s news has been dominated by the government shutdown.

Have questions about the government shutdown? Ask us here!

While some airports have been impacted by TSA workers coming to work (they’re not being paid), San Antonio International seemed to be running fairly smoothly earlier this week. Hopefully, that will continue. But as the shutdown lingers on, you have to wonder how long people can go without a paycheck. It’s nice to see the businesses and restaurants that have pitched in to help. The air traffic controllers were happy to chow on free breakfast tacos one morning!

Another retailer has gone bust. This time, it’s the children’s clothing store Gymboree. The company will soon close all of its Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores. If you have a gift card, be sure to use it soon!

Be safe and shop-savvy!

Marilyn

LATEST CONSUMER HEADLINES

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.