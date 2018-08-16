Behind the scenes with Adam Caskey

SAN ANTONIO - Adam Caskey joined the KSAT 12 weather team in April 2014 and has become an iconic figure in San Antonio for his homemade thermometers shown on Thermometer Thursday,

His passion for weather and thermometers has led him to receive national recognition as one of the 'Coolest Meteorologists in the U.S.' by The Washington Post.



Guess what day it is?!?! 🌡🎉

Happy .... pic.twitter.com/oJFslbCvLh — Adam Caskey (@adamcaskey) July 19, 2018

"I love to just share my passion with the weather," Caskey said. "It's fun to be able to teach people something new. I want viewers to feel like they are a meteorologist when they are watching."

Caskey trivia



Makes homemade thermometers from scratch

Enjoys fishing, hunting and all things outdoors

Favorite meal is Kishka blood sausage

First car he owned - 84 Jeep Grand Wagonneer

Met wife on a kick ball team in Washington D.C.

Favorite movie - Miracle on Ice

Takes pride in driving old vehicles

Loves to clean work stations at KSAT (even has a Dyson cleaner in the studio)

Check out Adam's flossing skills

“Adam is one of the most energetic, enthusiastic people I know, but also one of the smartest meteorologists around," said Justin Horne, KSAT 12 Meteorologist. "There’s no doubt that we have a lot of fun in the KSAT weather center and Adam plays a big role in that. His personality is infectious!”

As KSAT viewers know, Caskey takes pride in making homemade thermometers, and he gives them away to lucky winners through the online raffle.

Click here for your chance to win a thermometer from Adam Caskey!

"My thermometer making started in college," said Caskey. "We had to make a thermometer from scratch in a class in college and my professor thought of the whole process and procedure. This isn't something that comes from a text book. Over years of trail and error my professor developed the thermometer and I just took it from there and got addicted to it and redefined it."

After spending years in other markets being a meteorologist, Caskey considers KSAT viewers to be simply the best.

"They (KSAT viewers) are way better here than anywhere else," Caskey said. "They embrace you so much. I feel like I was meant to be here. My whole career I've done this and that. I went to D.C. for a while and then I came here and it's awesome."

Only eight more months and we start the biggest party in San Antonio -- FIESTA!

Caskey not only has his own Fiesta medal, but he makes his own 'Cascarón Cannon' for Fiesta events.

If you haven't been to a Caskey medal giveaway mark your calendars for next year. You can even get your selfie taken with Adam.

"What's not to love about Fiesta," Caskey said. "No other place is like that. I think it's just the best place. It's fantastic."

For advertising inquiries on KSAT, email salesmgmt@ksat.com.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.