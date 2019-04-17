Behind the Scenes with Ursula Pari

Ursula Pari joined KSAT12 in 1996 and has become an iconic figure in television news and for local nonprofits.

She is a regular contributor to KSAT 12 and anchors KSAT 12 News at Noon and the News at 5 weekdays.

You can also see Ursula and Steve Spriester broadcast the Fiesta Flambeau parade on April 27!

Ursula has reported on a wide variety of issues and personalities over the years, including interviews with Oprah Winfrey.

"I am really proud that I got sent to Chicago to interview Oprah for the station," said Pari. "That was really a once in a lifetime opportunity cause not too many people have interviewed her."

When Ursula isn't in the KSAT12 studio, she enjoys volunteering her talents for nonprofit organizations, including Aid the Silent, Rise Recovery, Hidden Springs Ranch, Casa, Roy Maas Youth Alternatives and the Boys and Girls Clubs.

"You see me on the air at KSAT at noon and five, but throughout the day and evening, generally speaking, I'm on the phone or helping a nonprofit get the word out about what they're doing," said Pari.

Ursula's favorites:

Cook three meals a day.

Netflix binge watches, "Game of Thrones," "Russian Doll," "Homeland."

Bucket list, visit New Zealand, Vietnam, Thailand, Sicily.

Riding horses and playing polo.

Adult alternative music and Alison Krauss.

Favorite fiesta events are Fiesta Kings Cup, Fiesta Flambeau parade.

Keep up with Ursula on social media

