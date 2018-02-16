Embeddable Objects

Below is a test of the javascript comment that appears to break the feeds

An image and a video are in the Media Player above.

A different video is embedded using the Objects Embed button below.

Text

Text

Text

Text

An image is embedded below:

Text

Text

Text

Text

Text

A gallery is embedded below:

Text

Text

Text

Text

Text

A file is embedded here:

Senate Bill 42_20170719184327

Text

Text

Text

Election widgets are below:

A social Twitter embed is below:

Here are five ways to make office exercise part of your routine. #KSATnews https://t.co/1uAA2EQlcb — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) September 19, 2017

A social YouTube embed is below:

A social Facebook embed is below:

A dessert unlike anything else in San Antonio! SA Live's David Elder takes us inside Baklovah Bakery to try their Choco Kebab! Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Tuesday, September 19, 2017

A Pinterest embed is below:

A social Instagram embed is below:

We continue to bring you coverage as we track Harvey. Stay tuned to KSAT12 on-air and on-line. A post shared by KSAT News (@ksatnews) on Aug 26, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

An Infogr.am is below:

A Google map is below:

A Google Trends embed is below:

Some SportsDirect/GraceNote widgets are below:

KSAT Carousel

KSAT Team Scorebox widget - Spurs

KSAT Standings widget - Spurs

A GIPHY embed is below:

via GIPHY

A ScribbleLive is embedded below:

A SurveyGizmo embed is below: Conducting market research with - SurveyGizmo. Please take my survey now

Below are links to contests with Second Street embeds:

Link 1

Link 2

Link 3

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.