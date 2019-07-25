Get to know KSAT12's Marilyn Moritz

How did you develop a passion for journalism?

I got into it in college. I got a part-time job typesetting the school newspaper and I found myself just becoming more interested in it. That piqued my interest, because I was typing everyone's stories and found myself really wanting to edit them. The editor thought the reporter had written the stories and the reporter thought the editors changed them. I was the typesetter in the backroom editing their stories. I took more courses and ended up as the editor of the university newspaper.

How did you become interested in consumer reporting?

It became my niche when I left on maternity leave. When I came back, I was pretty much allowed to have my own stories for the most part. I've always had an interest in it. Before that, I did a lot of general assignments, crime reporting, natural disasters and politics. I think it's information that most people can relate to. I think this stuff hits home with people whether it's products, or saving money, or being ripped off.

Fun facts about Marilyn Moritz

Originally from South Bend, Indiana

Graduated from Stephen F. Austin University

Started working at KSAT12 in October 1985

Loves upcycling furniture, crafts, real estate, houses, architecture

Tunes into This is Us, Greys Anatomy, American Idol, The Bachelor

Cheers for Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys, San Antonio Spurs, University of Texas football

"Don't ever feel pressured or that you have to jump at something like it's today only sale or you got to do this now -- that's rarely the case. If you just wait there's going to be another sale and there's going to be another deal." - Marilyn Moritz

What information can viewers expect in your newsletter '12 On Your Side'?

We try to quickly in a very conversational, familiar way, have a few tidbits that might help make your life a little bit easier, a little better or to help you save a little money.

