How TxDOT keeps San Antonio roads safe during icy weather

SAN ANTONIO - Freezing rain and sleet on roads, overpasses and bridges can pose a huge problem for commuters, and that's why the Texas Department of Transportation takes a proactive approach to keeping highways safe.

Here are 5 ways they do it -- and be sure to watch KSAT reporter Max Massey's report on TxDOT's preparations above:

1. They pre-treat overpasses and bridges with a saltwater brine

“If we see a problem, it will be (on) the elevated surfaces (and) bridges,” TxDOT spokesman Josh Donat said.

2. They use brine that is designed to lower the freezing temperature of water

“(It) prevents ice buildup on the highways,” Donat said.

3. TxDOT employees monitor roads and highways on 20 screens inside the Transguide Operations Center

Those screens track and monitor more than 180 cameras around San Antonio.

4. TxDOT employees work with dispatchers from VIA and SAPD to alert them to accidents and other problems

They all stay in constant contact with their drivers to make sure any accidents are dealt with as quickly as possible, Donat said, especially during icy weather.

5. TxDOT uses spray trucks to douse roadways

There are 30 spray trucks that run through Bexar County, alone, Donat said.

