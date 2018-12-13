KSAT12 Expands "Instant Replay" on Sunday Nights

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT12 has expanded the most popular sports franchise in all of South Texas, “Instant Replay”, anchored by KSAT12’s Greg Simmons and Larry Ramirez, while also expanding the popular weekend edition of “KSAT12 Nightbeat at 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday nights.

“ ‘Instant Replay’ is far and away the most-watched local sports show in San Antonio and South Texas,” said KSAT12 Vice-President and General Manager Phil Lane, “so we’ve decided to expand the show to a full hour on Sunday nights, and we couldn’t be more excited to see Greg, Larry and the entire sports team deliver more local sports than any other sports show in town.”

“Instant Replay is the local sports franchise that everyone turns to in South Texas” said Phil Lane, it’s perfect timing as KSAT12 also expands our weekend edition of “KSAT12 Nightbeat at 10”.

Having an additional thirty minutes of broadcast time, “Instant Replay” is delivering more local sports and more in-depth analysis of everything happening with the Cowboys, the Texans, the Spurs, our local minor league teams, college sports and all the big news breaking from around the sports world.

“This will give us a chance to spend more time on the stories that are shaping the future of pro sports and of our local athletes,” said KSAT12’s Greg Simmons. Greg launched “Instant Replay” over 25 years ago and he’s so thrilled to see it continue to grow after all these years.

“At the same time we expand “Instant Replay”, we’re also expanding our weekend newscasts to one hour,” said Lane, “our Saturday and Sunday night newscasts will now run from 10:00pm-11:00pm, followed on Sunday by “Instant Replay” at 11:00pm-12:00am. We are the only station that is continually growing and expanding on broadcast television and all digital platforms.” The weekend edition of “KSAT12 Nightbeat at 10” is anchored by Tim Gerber and co-anchored by Courtney Friedman, with Kaiti Blake on weather.

