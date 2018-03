SAN ANTONIO - In November, U.S. representative Lamar Smith announced he would retire from congress after more than 30 years of service in the U.S. House of Representatives.

There are 22 candidates in contention for Smith's position -- 18 republicans and 4 democrats.

Smith, a Republican from San Antonio, has served in U.S. House of Representatives since 1987.

