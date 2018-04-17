End 3Q: Spurs trail Warriors 80-75 in Game 2. Aldridge has 28, Rudy Gay 12 points

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 14: Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs talks with his player Tony Parker #9 against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter during Game One of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoff at ORACLE Arena…

SAN ANTONIO - End 3Q: Spurs trail Warriors 80-75 in Game 2. Warriors outscored Spurs 33-22 in in the quarter. Aldridge has 28 points and Rudy Gay has 12. Durant has 28 for Golden State.

End 2Q: Spurs lead Warriors 53-47 in Game 2. LaMarcus Aldridge has 17 points for San Antonio while Rudy Gay has 10, Pau Gasol with 8. Durant leads GS with 17 points...Andre Igoudala has 9 points. Turnovers…Spurs 2, Warriors 11.

END 1Q: Spurs lead Warriors 25-23 in Game 2. LaMarcus Aldridge has 11 points for San Antonio while Rudy Gay has 4. Andre Igoudala leads GS with 9 points while Durant has 8. Turnovers…Spurs 1, Warriors 7.

The San Antonio Spurs will start Rudy Gay tonight in Game 2 of their series against the Golden State Warriors.

Gay will start for Kyle Anderson and be joined by LaMarcus Aldridge, Patty Mills, Danny Green and Dejounte Murray.

The Spurs lost Game 1 to Golden State 113-92. Gay led the team in scoring with 15 points.

Here are some more facts headed into Game 2 from Oracle Arena:

Need to know: When Golden State senses a chance to grab command, it usually pounces - as evidenced by how the Warriors are 8-0 in their last eight Game 2s. The Spurs have never dropped six consecutive postseason games under Popovich, though that streak will likely be seriously tested unless San Antonio comes up with some very different ideas very quickly.

Keep an eye on: San Antonio likely needs to get LaMarcus Aldridge going very early, to see if he can get in the rhythm that avoided him in Game 1. For Golden State, Klay Thompson bided his time in Game 1 and wound up shooting 11 for 13 - playing a brilliant game, getting teammates open with hard cuts in the early going before the ball found him.

Injury update: Warriors star Stephen Curry and Spurs star Kawhi Leonard both remain out, but there's no new major issues for either team.

Pressure is on: Oddly, it's probably more on the Warriors than the Spurs. Golden State lost 10 of its final 17 regular-season games, and doesn't want to see this series open with a split that will see the return of "what's wrong with the Warriors?" questions.

