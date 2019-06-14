SATX Food Truck Festival at StreetFare SA recap

KSAT Insiders were able to experience an awesome food truck event at the SATX Food Truck Festival on June 7-9.

StreetFare SA hosted the SATX Food Truck Festival with eight different food trucks per day, live music, games, giveaways and face painting.

KSAT Insiders each received an exclusive KSAT Insider lunch bag, KSAT Insider koozie and a KSAT Insider reusable water bottle.

The free event open to the public drew in hundreds of foodies, and they had a chance to meet KSAT Foodie stars Erica Hernandez, David Elder and Max Massey for photo-ops.

Free food for one year at StreetFare SA

StreetFare SA also gave away FREE FOOD FOR A YEAR to one lucky winner through its contest on KSAT.com.

Congratulations to Linda!

She won free food for one year at StreetFare SA!

Check out this fun slideshow from the SATX Food Truck Festival shown below.

Here's a list of some of the food trucks that attended SATX Food Truck Festival: Bob & Timmy’s on Wheels, Golden Street Taco, Purple Pig BBQ, Saint Queenies, Slider Provider, Twisted Traditions, What the Waffle, Ay, Chihuahua Tacos, Berbere Ethiopian Cuisine, Datz It, Datz All, MalDonado’s Grill, R&J Smokin, Dos Papi’s Tacos, Llalla’s Empanadas, Mesquite Shack BBQ, Poke Man Sushi Bowls, Red Smitty’s Soul Snapper, Rooster’s and The Asian Peach.

For more information about StreetFare SA, visit streetfaresa.com.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.