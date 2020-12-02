68ºF

Sponsored

12 Days of Christmas Giveaways - Day 2

Starts Friday, Dec. 4, 2020

Tags: Contest, 12 Days of Christmas
12 Days of Christmas
12 Days of Christmas

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Day 2 for KSAT’s 12 Days of Christmas runs Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

The contest link will be active once the contest starts.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.