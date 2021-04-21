Official Contest Rules: 2021 Fiesta Porch Parade Virtual Contest

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Battle of Flowers® & Fiesta Flambeau® Parades’ City-Wide Porch Parade is open to all persons who are legal residents of the city of San Antonio and Bexar County, who are at least 18 years old at time of entry (school administrators or teachers may enter for school student groups). The contest is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited by law. No purchase necessary to enter.

General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KSAT12 (“Station”) and Battle of Flowers® Association & San Antonio Fiesta Flambeau® Parade Association, Inc. (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.

Eligibility. The contest is open only to legal U.S. residents who reside in the local viewing area. Employees of Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible.

In lieu of the annual Fiesta parades, the two largest street parades that will return to Fiesta San Antonio in 2022, The Battle of Flowers® and Fiesta Flambeau®, are collaborating on a safe, virtual event designed to encourage and support the spirit of Fiesta by holding a city-wide decorating competition for residences, schools and businesses.

To enter the contest, decorate your front porch, apartment balcony or entire front yard depicting what the Battle of Flowers® and Fiesta Flambeau® Parades mean to you and your family. Turn your residence into a virtual parade float. Businesses may enter, decorating your store front, lobby or showroom with your concept of a parade float. And schools may enter, too. Show parade pride at your school’s entry, main hall or anywhere the spirit moves you.

Take a maximum of three photos or short (one minute or less) video of your entry and submit it to www.ksat.com/fiesta. Selected contest entries in each category will appear in some of KSAT TV’s promotional spots and entertainment shows leading up to a one-hour television special that will air on KSAT TV on Friday, June 18, 2021. Your residence, business or school may be featured on the one-hour special showcasing the winners of the first City-Wide Porch Parade presented by The Battle of Flowers® and Fiesta Flambeau® Parades, the oldest and largest street parades highlighting San Antonio’s Fiesta celebration. All winners in each of the three categories will be announced on Friday, June 18 during the Fiesta special. PLEASE ONLY UPLOAD VIDEOS DIRECTLY, YOUTUBE ENTRIES WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

Sponsorship

The City-Wide Porch Parade is presented by The Battle of Flowers® Association and The Fiesta Flambeau® Association in partnership with KSAT TV. Sponsors and its respective affiliates, subsidiaries, successors, assigns, agents, representatives, officers, directors, shareholders, and employees, and any entity involved in the development, production, implementation, administration, judging or fulfillment of the City-Wide Porch Parade, including without limitation, the immediate family members of such individuals, are not eligible to participate. Sponsors will conduct the contest substantially as described in these Official Rules.

Entry Period

This City-Wide Porch Parade Contest begins on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 12:01 AM CST and ends on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11:59 PM CST.

How to Enter

Beginning Friday, April 23, visit the City-Wide Porch Parade registration page located on KSAT TV website at www.ksat.com/fiesta.

for an entry form. Or visit The Battle of Flowers® Parade website at www.battleofflowers.org or the Fiesta Flambeau® Parade website at Flambeau.org for contest information. You will be asked to provide basic contact information, including your name, street address, phone number, and email address. (NOTE: You must complete all required fields of the entry form with information that is valid on the date of the drawing to be eligible.)

All entries become the property of Sponsor and none will be acknowledged or returned.

Entry details will not be released to the Public.

Limitations on Entries

Limit one person per household, school or business.

No third-party entry or entry through any contest service is permitted. Any person who attempts or otherwise encourages the entry of multiple or false contact information under multiple identities or uses any device or artifice to enter or encourage multiple or false entries, as determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified.

All entries become the property of the Station and will not be acknowledged or returned. By checking the relevant box or selection in the registration form, entrants agree that the Sponsor may contact the entrant via email with information about pre-selected goods or services. If you do not wish to receive these materials do not check the relevant box in the entry form. If at any time you do not wish to receive these materials in the future, please use the unsubscribe procedures contained in the email message.

Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. Any entries found to be lewd, bias, sexual, racist, bigoted, prejudicial or harassing will be void, causing for the entrant to be disqualified and triggering further action as the Station deems necessary. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements.

Prizes And Categories

Prizes will be awarded in the following categories:

Residential - will be judged in each of the following categories:

1. Best use of lights.

2. Best use of color.

3. Best memory of a San Antonio street parade.

4. Most Puro San Antonio

Four (4) individual winners, one for each category, from all of the residential entries best depicting one of the categories will receive:

• Overnight stay for two at the new Estancia Del Norte, Tapestry Collection by Hilton Hotel opening in the spring of 2021. Originally constructed as the La Mansión del Norte in 1978, this hotel was known for drawing visitors from around the world who sought an authentic experience with San Antonio’s true character. ($160 value).

• Dinner for two in the first-ever restaurant by famed caterer Don Strange of Texas located in the new Estancia Del Norte. ($100 value).

• Fifty dollar ($50) gift certificate from AMOLS’ Party & Fiesta Favors, providing everything you need for parties and Fiesta since 1949.

• Gift bag of Battle of Flowers Parade and Fiesta Flambeau Parade souvenirs including Fiesta Medals. ($80 value)

The total prize value for the four (4) individual category winners is $390.

Grand Prize Winner – One (1) Grand Prize Winner the Best residential entry depicting the spirit of Fiesta’s Street Parades will receive:

• $1,000 Visa gift card presented by Gulf States Toyota Inc.

• Two nights stay for two at the new Estancia Del Norte, Tapestry Collection by Hilton Hotel opening in the spring of 2021. Originally constructed as the La Mansión del Norte in 1978, this hotel was known for drawing visitors from around the world who sought an authentic experience with San Antonio’s true character. ($330 value)

• One breakfast for two, one lunch for two and one dinner for two in the first-ever restaurant by famed caterer Don Strange Of Texas located in the new Estancia Del Norte. ($200 value)

• One-hundred dollar ($100) gift certificate from AMOLS’ Party & Fiesta Favors, providing everything you need for parties and Fiesta since 1949.

• Four tickets to attend the 2022 Fiesta Flambeau® Parade as special guests of the Fiesta Flambeau® Association. ($240 value)

• Four tickets to the 2022 Battle of Flowers® Parade as special guests of the Battle of Flowers® Association.

• Gift bag of Battle of Flowers® Parade and Fiesta Flambeau® Parade souvenirs including Fiesta Medals. ($100 value)

The total prize value for the residential grand prize winner is $1,860.

Business - will be judged on best depiction of The Battle of Flowers® Parade or Fiesta Flambeau® Parade. One (1) grand prize will be awarded to the winning entry and they will receive:

• A four-hour, private conference room for up to 20 business associates provided by the new Estancia Del Norte, Tapestry Collection by Hilton Hotel opening in the spring of 2021. Originally constructed as the La Mansión del Norte in 1978, this hotel was known for drawing visitors from around the world who sought an authentic experience with San Antonio’s true character. ($1,200 value)

• Continental breakfast for up to 20 business associates provided by the first-ever restaurant by famed caterer Don Strange of Texas located in the new Estancia Del Norte. ($300 value)

• One-hundred dollar ($100) gift certificate from AMOLS’ Party & Fiesta Favors, providing everything you need for parties and Fiesta since 1949.

• Ten tickets to the 2022 Fiesta Flambeau® Parade as special guests of the Fiesta Flambeau® Parade Association, Inc.

• Ten tickets to the 2022 Battle of Flowers® Parade as special guests of the Battle of Flowers® Association. ($600 value)

• Gift bag of Battle of Flowers® Parade and Fiesta Flambeau® Parade souvenirs including Fiesta Medals. ($250 value)

The total prize value for the grand prize business winner is $2,450.

Schools - will be judged on best depiction of The Battle of Flowers® Parade or Fiesta Flambeau® Parade. One (1) grand prize will be awarded to the winning entry and they will receive:

• Five thousand dollar ($5,000) City-Wide Porch Parade Education Award presented by the Battle of Flowers® Association and the Fiesta Flambeau® Parade Association, Inc., for the purpose of continued arts initiatives and arts education of students in San Antonio and Bexar County.

• Five-hundred ($500) gift certificate from AMOLS’ Fiesta & Party Favors providing everything you need for parties and Fiesta since 1949.

• Famed San Antonio artist (name of artist to be provided by Estancia Del Norte) will conduct a one-hour ceramics demonstration at your school with a group of 24 students to be selected by the administration. Each student will design a 12″ by 12″ tile depicting their imaginative interpretation of the Battle of Flowers® and Fiesta Flambeau® Parades. The tiles will be fired by the artist and installed in a location of your choice to be enjoyed by your school for years to come. ($750 value)

The total prize value for the school with the grand prize is $6,250.

Conditions

Parades - Parade tickets in a particular section along the parade routes are not guaranteed, but all seats will be in consecutive order. All other expenses not specifically mentioned herein are solely the winner’s responsibility.

Hotel Accommodations - Winners will be required to provide a valid credit card to hotel to cover incidentals which are not included in the prize packages. All stays are subject to availability and restrictions. Winner and guest must have all necessary identification and/or travel documents (i.e., valid US driver’s license) required for stay. All hotel prizes must take place before December 31, 2021 or the prizes will be forfeited. Winner is solely responsible for any federal, state, and local taxes.

Additional Prizes - Winners agree to accept all prizes “as is” and entrants hereby acknowledge that neither Sponsor nor Administrator is in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee relative to the prize packages, including warranties provided exclusively by a prize supplier. Additional terms and conditions may apply to hotel, or event suppliers for which Sponsor and Administrator shall not be responsible or liable in any way for any cancellations, losses or damages. Prizes are non-transferable and no substitution or cash equivalent is permitted. Winner is responsible for federal, state, and local taxes, if applicable.

Winners:

Seven (7) total winners will be selected from among all eligible entries collected during the Entry Period on or about June 10, 2021 at Sponsor’s principal place of business. The winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges, whose decisions and interpretations on all matters relating to the City-Wide Porch Parade and these Official Rules are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant or winner and may refuse to award a prize to a person who is not eligible or has violated a rule, gained unfair advantage in the contest, or obtained winner status using fraudulent means. If winner is found to be ineligible or not in compliance with contest rules, winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner will be awarded the prize in a separate random drawing. Winner will be notified by telephone within seventy-two (72) hours after selection. If winner does not respond within the time period, it may result in disqualification of winner and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing at Sponsor’s discretion. Prize will be sent to winner by registered US mail within fourteen (14) days after winner has been notified and accepted the prize. If prize is returned as undeliverable, then prize will be forfeited and another winner will be randomly drawn.

WARNING: ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY PERSON, WHETHER OR NOT AN ENTRANT, TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE, DESTROY, TAMPER WITH OR VANDALIZE ANY SPONSOR-OWNED WEBSITE OR MOBILE APPLICATION OR RELATED SOCIAL NETWORKING SITE, THE ENTRY PROCESS, OR OTHERWISE INTERFERE WITH OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST, MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND DILIGENTLY PURSUE ALL REMEDIES AGAINST ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

General Terms

By entering this City-Wide Porch parade Contest, you promise to abide by the Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which will be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to refuse, disqualify or withdraw any entry at any time. Sponsor will not be responsible for any injury, damage or loss of any kind arising out of your participation in the contest.

YOU AGREE TO RELEASE, DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, ITS AFFILIATES, SUBSIDIARIES, EMPLOYEES, OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, AGENTS AND ASSIGNS FROM AND AGAINST ANY OR ALL CLAIMS, LOSSES, INJURIES OR DAMAGES RESULTING FROM THE PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST.

Except where prohibited by law, by accepting prize, winner grants Sponsor a perpetual, worldwide, royalty-free license to use winner’s name, photograph, voice, and/or likeness without further authorization, compensation, or remuneration of any kind for advertising, promotion and other publicity purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known throughout the world.

Winner’s Names

The name of winners is available only within twenty-one days after the close of the contest on June 18, 2021. To receive the names of the winners, where permitted by law, or a printed copy of the City-Wide Porch Parade Contest Official Rules, please contact Sponsor by email at porchparade@ksat.com.