KSAT 12′s Educator of the Month Contest

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have a favorite teacher or educator that goes above and beyond in the classroom?

On Monday, Nov. 1, KSAT 12 is launching a new Educator of the Month Contest for our K-12 educators within the KSAT 12 viewing area.

From November 2021 to May 2022, KSAT 12 management and Firstmark Credit Union will determine which nominated educators will receive the title of Educator of the Month.

One educator will be selected each month throughout the contest and receive a $500 Visa gift card presented by Firstmark Credit Union.

To nominate an educator, please fill out the form shown below. Entries will appear on the ballot once they are approved.

