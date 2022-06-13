Here’s how you can win a family four-pack to Moody Gardens Galveston Island

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With summer just around the corner, SA Live has partnered with Moody Gardens Galveston Island for an exciting giveaway!

Two lucky winners will each receive a family four-pack of attraction tickets to Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid, 3D & 4D Theaters, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, Audience Recognition Theater, Discovery Museum, Palm Beach, Dinos Alive!, Ropes Course & Zip Line at Moody Gardens.

One Grand Prize winner will be selected to receive a four-pack as listed above, as well as a one-night stay at the Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston, TX, two rounds of golf at the Moody Gardens Golf Course and one $25 Shell gas card.

The entry period runs from Monday, June 13 at 1 p.m. to Monday, June 20 at 11:59 p.m. with winners randomly selected on Tuesday, June 21.

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win! Only one entry per person is allowed, and official rules can be viewed here.