Insider: Enter for a chance to win tickets to the San Antonio Gunslingers season closer

A total of 6 winners will receive tickets to the indoor game on Saturday, July 22

Rocio Hernandez, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

A total of six winners will receive tickets to the San Antonio Gunslingers season closer. (Mark Mendez, KSAT 12)

The San Antonio Gunslingers will end its National Arena League season with a match against the Carolina Cobras at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. It will also be a Superhero theme night for fans!

As a member of KSAT Insider, you have a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to this unique local event at the Freeman Coliseum. See below for the sweepstake entry form.

A total of 6 winners will receive tickets to the indoor game on Saturday, July 22. (Courtesy: San Antonio Gunslingers)

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero on game night. And in addition to a fun game experience, the first 500 people to walk through the Freeman Coliseum doors will get a free collectible San Antonio Gunslingers hat pin.

Sweepstake Entry Form

The entry period runs from Tuesday, July 11 at 10 a.m. - Thursday, July 20 at 11:59 p.m., with winners randomly selected on Friday, July 21. See the full sweepstake rules here.

About the Author:

Rocio Hernandez is the membership producer for KSAT Insider, a free membership program that strengthens the relationships between our newsroom and the communities we serve. Prior to joining the KSAT team, Rocio worked as a communications intern at the International Center for Journalists and fellow at The Texas Tribune.

