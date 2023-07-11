Insider: Enter for a chance to win tickets to the San Antonio Gunslingers season closer

The San Antonio Gunslingers will end its National Arena League season with a match against the Carolina Cobras at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. It will also be a Superhero theme night for fans!
As a member of KSAT Insider, you have a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to this unique local event at the Freeman Coliseum. See below for the sweepstake entry form.
Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero on game night. And in addition to a fun game experience, the first 500 people to walk through the Freeman Coliseum doors will get a free collectible San Antonio Gunslingers hat pin.
Sweepstake Entry Form
The entry period runs from Tuesday, July 11 at 10 a.m. - Thursday, July 20 at 11:59 p.m., with winners randomly selected on Friday, July 21. See the full sweepstake rules here.
Not seeing the sweepstake entry form below? Open the article in a new tab by clicking here or email insiders@ksat.com for help.