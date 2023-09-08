Insider: Try your hand at winning tickets to see Guns N’ Roses at the Alamodome

Not seeing the sweepstake entry form in the middle of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

Do you want to rock out at the Alamodome? Guns N’ Roses will be taking the stage on Sept. 26, and KSAT Insiders have the chance to win tickets to the show!

One (1) lucky winner will receive two (2) tickets to the concert. To enter the sweepstakes, fill out the entry form below.

The entry period runs from Friday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. - Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 12:00 p.m. The winner will be randomly selected on Sept. 20. You can read the official rules here.

Not seeing the sweepstake entry form below? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.