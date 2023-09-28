80º
KSAT Insider

Insider: You could win a four-pack of tickets to the San Antonio Fall Home + Garden Show!

Get fall inspiration from experts and explore products at the San Antonio Home + Garden Show

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Tags: Contests, KSAT Insider, Things To Do
KSAT Insider: San Antonio Home + Garden Show Sweepstakes (KSAT)

Not seeing the sweepstake entry form in the middle of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

The San Antonio Fall Home + Garden Show will return to the Alamodome October 6-8, featuring home and garden-related products and services to help inspire your next home project. Connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals.

KSAT Insiders have the chance to attend the event and get some fall inspiration! 20 winners will receive a four-pack of tickets to the San Antonio Fall Home + Garden Show.

To enter the sweepstakes, fill out the form below.

The entry period runs from Thursday, Sept. 28 at 12 p.m. - Thursday, Oct. 5 at 12:00 p.m., with the winner randomly selected on Oct. 5. You can read the official rules here.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is the KSAT Insider Membership Producer. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

