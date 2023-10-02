Enter for a chance to win tickets to Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Peppa Pig is headed to the Majestic Theatre on Oct. 8 for Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party, and you could join in on the fun!

Come join Peppa on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises.

One (1) lucky winner will receive a four-pack of tickets to the show!

To enter, fill out the entry form below.

The entry period runs from Monday, Oct. 2 at 2:00 p.m. - Thursday Oct. 5 at 5:00 p.m., with the winner randomly selected on Oct. 5. You can read the official rules here.

Not seeing the sweepstake entry form below? Email emartin@ksat.com for help.