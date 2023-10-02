80º
KSAT Insider

Insider: Enter for a chance to win four VIP tickets to Paw Patrol Live at the Boeing Center

Tickets include VIP seating, lanyard and a post-show experience with a meet and greet and photo opportunity

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Paw Patrol Live Insiders Sweepstakes

Not seeing the sweepstake entry form in the middle of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

The Paw Patrol is headed to the Boeing Center at Tech Port this October and they are yelping for help as they face their greatest challenge yet in “Heroes Unite.”

One (1) lucky KSAT Insider will win Four (4) VIP tickets which include VIP seating, VIP lanyards and a post-show experience with a meet and greet and photo opportunity.

To enter the sweepstakes, fill out the form below.

The sweepstakes period runs from Oct. 2 at 12 p.m.- Oct. 16 at 11:59 p.m., with the winner randomly selected on Oct.17. You can read the official rules here.

