KSAT Insider: Enter for a chance to win tickets for Clásico Regio

Enter for a chance to win tickets for Clásico Regio in San Antonio.

This is a sponsored post. If you're not seeing the sweepstakes entry form in the middle of the article, refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

One of the most intense rivalries in Monterrey, Mexico, is coming to San Antonio this fall, and KSAT Insiders could win tickets to the game!

Clásico Regio between the Tigres and Rayados is set for Oct. 12 at the Alamodome.

Six (6) lucky KSAT Insiders will win four (4) tickets each.

To enter, fill out the entry form below.

The sweepstakes runs from 4 p.m. Sept. 24 until 11:59 a.m. Oct. 9. You can read the official rules here.

Not seeing the sweepstakes entry form in the middle of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.