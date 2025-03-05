Basketball Mayhem 2025: Enter for a chance to win $1 million

As March Madness approaches, excitement is building for basketball fans everywhere.

This year, the stakes are higher than ever with the launch of the Basketball Mayhem bracket challenge. Starting on Selection Sunday, March 16, participants will have the opportunity to make their picks for each game in the tournament.

The ultimate prize? A whopping $1 million for anyone who achieves a perfect bracket.

The process is simple. Here’s what to know:

Now until March 16: Fans can pre-register in the form below.

March 16, Selection Sunday: Starting at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time, participants can register and start selecting their brackets.

March 20: Brackets close approximately 15 minutes before the tipoff of the first first-round game on March 20.

3-In-One bracket: Participants can choose to add standalone brackets for the rounds of 16 and 4. After returning to the main campaign, players can select new standalone brackets for these rounds. Standalone brackets for the rounds of 16 and 4 are NOT part of the national prize.

The two “First Four” play-in games on March 18 and 19 are considered byes and are not part of the bracket.

Read the official contest rules here.

Read also: