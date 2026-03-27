Texas Eats Medal giveaway with David Elder

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Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and Kiolbassa Smoked Meats are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special Texas Eats Fiesta Medal giveaway at Kiolbassa Smoked Meats on Monday, March 30th. We’ll be set up outside at Kiolbassa Smoked Meats, at 1325 S Brazos St., San Antonio, TX 78207, so look for the Kiolbassa Smoked Meats storefront and follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

📍 Location: Kiolbassa Smoked Meats, 1325 S Brazos St

📅 Date: March 30th

⏱️ Line starts: 9:00 a.m.

🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 11:00 a.m.

🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s KSAT medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet David Elder at Kiolbassa Smoked Meats for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations are here.