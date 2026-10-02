Nominate a Hometown Hero: KSAT Educator of the Month Is Back!

Every school has someone who goes above and beyond—the person who inspires students, supports families, brightens the day and makes a lasting difference. Now is your chance to help KSAT celebrate them!

Nominations for the 2026/2027 KSAT Educator of the Month Contest open Monday, October 5, at 12 p.m. and remain open through Monday, May 10, 2027, at 11:59 p.m.

Who can you nominate?

You can nominate an individual who works with K-12 students and serves in the KSAT viewing area. Nominees may include:

Active certified teachers

School administrators

Guidance counselors

Media specialists

Maintenance staff

Cafeteria team members

Other school employees who help students learn, grow and succeed

Whether they are leading a classroom, cheering students on from the sidelines or making sure a school runs smoothly behind the scenes, these educators deserve to be recognized!

Tell us why your educator is extraordinary

When you submit your nomination, share the story that makes your educator special. Be specific, heartfelt and creative—your words can help shine a spotlight on the difference this individual makes every day.

Nominations will be judged based on:

Originality and creativity of the statement

Inspirational power of the nominee’s story

How well the nominee embodies the “Educator of the Month” theme

🚨We strongly suggest reviewing the official rules and regulations before submitting your nomination.

Recognition every month

KSAT will select one educator each month throughout the contest. Each monthly honoree will receive a $500 gift card and the opportunity to share their story with KSAT viewers on GMSA.

So, who is the educator who makes your school—and your community—better? Submit your nomination starting Monday, October 5 at noon, and help KSAT celebrate the educators who inspire us all!

To nominate an educator, please fill out the form below. Please note: Unedited entries will appear on the ballot once they are approved.